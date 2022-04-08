Fundraising is underway to put on another huge 4th of July Celebration Fireworks show at the Rogersville City Park on Monday, July 4th at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Donations were recently presented by by Misti Race, Rogersville Branch Manager of Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union; and Danielle Lucas, Human Resources Manager, with Hutchinson Sealing Systems.
Bob, Julie and Garrett Smith of Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company will once again provide the “ooohs and the ahhhs” of one of their patented fireworks shows that Rogersville is so used to seeing.
Dr. Blaine Jones and Mark DeWitte are at it again after retiring from the event several years ago.
“Mark is covered up with his race for Hawkins County Mayor but he continues to provide as much as he can to help us raise the money needed for another big show,” Said event chairman Dr. Blaine Jones. “I just continue to make calls, send letters and shoot out emails to prospective donors in hopes of raising enough money for another spectacular event. We are going to meet with Matthew Elkins the new Rogersville Parks and Recreation Director and see if we can coordinate anything else to go along with the fireworks on the 4th of July. We will probably have a DJ and a bigger sound system this year for the event as well.”
Donations are slowly coming in and much more is needed to have the size show that Rogersville, Hawkins County and the surrounding region are used to seeing on the 4th of July.
Other activities may be planned for the day and will be announced as soon as they are made known.
The annual Rogersville 4th of July Parade will take place through historic downtown Rogersville beginning at 11 a.m. Those interested in participating in the parade should contact Parade Organizer, Melissa Nelson at (423) 921-2410.
“We hope to have enough funds to pull off one of our huge shows like in the past” Jones said, “it just depends on the donations as to how large we can go”.
Donations may be tax deductible as the Celebration is being organized under the Four Square, Inc. umbrella which is the 501c3 nonprofit organization Jones and DeWitte run here locally.
Donations to help fund the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration fireworks and any other activities that may be arranged can be sent to the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Anyone interested in being a major sponsor can contact Dr. Blaine Jones at 423-272-3150 or via email at docjones57@gmail.com .