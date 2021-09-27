The annual Toy Run motorcycle ride Saturday raised $1,000 for the Of One Accord ministry’s Christmas for the Children program.
Last year the program served 1,310 children in Hawkins County.
One September every Saturday bikers contribute $10 per rider to participate in the run which takes them from Rogersville to the Church Hill Shopping Center parking lot, and then back through scenic Goshen Valley, ending at the Rogersville City Park.
At the park there’s a cruise in wit live music and lunch.
The turnout for Saturday’s Toy Run was a little lower than average.
Only 40 bikes with 62 total riders participated, and another 13 classic cars participated in the Cruise-In.
Saturday’s Toy Run paid tribute to Patsy Hurd who recently passed away, and who was director of Christmas for the Children Director for 15 years, including the first year of the Toy Run.
The annual Toy Run started 21 years ago when Wheels of Faith, a Christian Motorcycle Club approached Of One Accord about organizing the ride for the children in Hawkins County for Christmas.
At one time more than 250 motorcycles participated, but numbers dissipated after Wheels of Faith disbanded.
