Hawkins County Central Dispatch has been “crippled” by the recent resignation of three experienced dispatchers, leaving the agency down to two dispatchers per shift, according to 911 director Lynn Campbell.
Campbell told the County Commission’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday he will be requesting a $120,000 funding increase from the county commission in the 2022-23 budget.
The additional funds would allow him to increase his staff from two to four dispatchers per shift, as well as increasing starting pay from $13 to $15 per hour to improve employee recruitment and retention.
Campbell told the committee that for the first quarter of 2022 the number of incidents dispatched is 14,597. That is consistent with the first quarter of 2021
In the first quarter of 2022 the total number of admin and 911 phone calls combined was 24,282, which is also consistent with the first quarter for 2021.
Although Campbell has two dispatchers working per shift, he said the call volume calls for 4.6 dispatchers per shift based on NENA (National Emergency Number Association) standards.
Hawkins County Central Dispatch’s primary function is to receive 911 calls, which is the agency’s only required function.
The second function it provides at the request of the county is dispatching for public safety agencies, for which the Central Dispatch currently receives an annual contribution of $175,000 from the county. Campbell’s $120,000 request would increase the Central Dispatch annual contribution to $295,000.
“We’ve done a study with all the counties surrounding us, along with the top-5 counties and the bottom 5 counties with our population, and we’re the lowest funded district for dispatching,” Campbell said.
Campbell added, “Over the last month I’ve lost three dispatchers to the private sector. Those are dispatchers with experience. One of them was a 12 year veteran. We’re no longer competing with other public safety agencies. We’re now competing with McDonald’s, Hardee’s, Chick-fil-A — places like that, that pay much more than what a dispatcher makes.”
Campbell told the committee that two dispatchers can’t handle 911 calls and dispatch for all county police, fire and rescue agencies.
“The funding I’ve asked for will allow us to have four dispatchers per shift, and moves the starting pay consistent with other surrounding districts,” Campbell said. “My night shift is working seven days a week, with no days off. When you only work two dispatchers per shift and you lose three, that cripples an agency.”
Campbell said his biggest concern about being so short-handed is not being able to properly serve local public safety agencies.
“When you’re only working two dispatchers, and your primary function is the 911 calls, you can’t hang up with those people,” Campbell told the Safety Committee. “I would hate to know there’s an officer out there needing help when we’re on a 911 call. Yesterday I was on the phone with an elderly lady. Her only plea to me was to not hang up the phone with her until somebody got there. We can’t do that with just two dispatcher per shift. We’re going to have to increase.”
The County Commission’s Budget Committee will consider 2022-23 budget requests during hearings scheduled for May 10-12.