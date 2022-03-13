Just a little over three years ago my wife, Kathy, and I visited Rogersville with plans to relocate here from California. That was when I first met Tommy Campbell, the former editor and publisher of the Rogersville Review.
Tommy was a very friendly, likeable, and engaging person. We chatted for quite some time, and he showed a sincere interest in us. At one point, he inquired about my involvement in our home church. I explained that I was the temporary song leader for over seven years; not because I knew what I was doing but because there was no one else to fill that position. Then I explained that it was my habit to supplement our singing with a brief weekly biographical story about a song’s author or its history.
Tommy asked me to send him a couple examples because he thought those stories might be interesting enough to publish in the Review. I thanked him for his interest, but we were not residents here yet. I suggested that, once we settled, I would submit a couple stories.
Kathy was here first, and I remained in California to sell our home and make the move. Over the next six months, It took about seven, coast to coast, round trips to transport all our personal belongings and the entire inventory of her boutique merchandise from California to downtown Rogersville.
Finally, I was comfortably at home in this town, and, eventually, I stopped by the Review office to visit Tommy. He recognized me immediately and gladly accepted a couple sample stories. He published the first one that week and titled the column (HYMN NOTES). That was 83 weeks ago, and I am grateful to Tommy (and all my readers) for making my column a regular feature in the Rogersville Review.
Starting next weekend, this column will no longer be titled HYMN NOTES, but will have the new title, PSALMS, HYMNS, AND SPIRITUAL SONGS which will more accurately identify its purpose.
The Apostle, Paul, instructed the church to “Speak to one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs” Eph 5:19
The first interesting thing to note is that we are to “speak to each other” with our music. Just like the words from the mouth of the preacher, the words we sing and hear in our music are important in our worship.
Paul identified three distinct and separated kinds of music that we must use in our worship.
Psalms are the actual words of scripture set to music. With psalms, God is glorified when we sing His very own words back to Him; words that speak of His character and nature and all His superlative attributes. And His words are higher and greater than the very best we could ever compose ourselves so they are the highest and greatest compositions that we can set to music. And that will focus our attention on Him for His glory.
Hymns, by definition, are songs composed by men and primarily used to praise God. One of the secondary benefits of the use of hymns is that much of our doctrine is written into poetic texts. That is a good thing if the doctrine is correct. But sometimes there is false doctrine in Christian music, and that is where pastors need to be on guard so that the flock is not deceived. When the doctrine is correct, much of what we know and believe about our faith can be learned through our music.
Spiritual Songs are choruses and songs that speak of our personal relationships to Christ. They contain elements of personal testimonies as we share, through music, who Jesus is and what He has done for us.
These are the elements. With PSALMS we glorify God. With HYMNS, we build each other up in the faith And with SPIRITUAL SONGS, we point others to Christ. And that is my goal with this column and the reason for the change.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.