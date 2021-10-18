Coming off the previous week’s victory over West Greene, Cherokee head football coach Josh Hensley said the Chiefs came together to play their best game of the season Friday’s loss at Morristown West.
“This is the type of game that puts steel in our spine,” Hensley said following the 28-14 loss. “We’ve got to get back to work on Monday with the chips on our shoulder we still have this from this game.”
The Trojans scored early in the first quarter when Malichi Isom threw a 26 yeard touchdown pass to Brett Blair to give West a 7-0 lead.
Cherokee then came out and dominated the clock with an 80 yard drive that used up the rest of the 1st quarter and the first 34 seconds of the 2nd quarter, with a Brayden Collins 1 yard run for the touchdown.
Morristown West turned the ball over on downs and gave Cherokee another opportunity to put points on the board.
Collins led the Chiefs down the field on another 80 yard run that was capped off with a 9 yard run from Collins to give Cherokee the lead of 14-7 going into halftime.
The Trojans scored near the end of the 3rd quarter on a Hunter Delaney 3 yard run to tie the game. It was not until the last few moments of the 4th quarter when the Trojans intercepted the ball and returned it for a 60 yard Touchdown to give West the go ahead TD.
Cherokee was not able to captilize on their next possesion to tie the game, and turned it over again to the Trojans. Delaney had a huge 25 yard run to seal the deal for the Trojans.
“I am very proud of this football team,” Hensley said. “Everybody in this building knows that West is not 14 points better than us. I wish we could have had more things break. They shut down Collins in the 2nd half. When we got down into the red zone, that really upset me on the field goal attempt. It’s hard to snap it when they blow up your snapper.”
Cherokee falls to 2-7 on the season, while Morristown West improved to 5-4.
Cherokee will host rival Volunteer at Big Red Nation this Friday night for Senior Night.
Before kickoff, Cherokee will honor longtime Coach Sivert and the field will become “Mike Sivert Field” in his honor.