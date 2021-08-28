The Hawkins County Commission voted Monday to waive all picnic shelter fees in the county’s two parks for county residents.
The fee waiver took effect Tuesday.
Although county residents can now use the shelters for free, everyone will still be required to reserve shelters by calling Ashley Fields at the county mayor’s office at (423) 272-7359.
County residents will also be required to provide proof of residency with government issued ID or a utility bill showing a county address.
Laurel Run Park has 11 shelters that now range from $10 to $25 for a half-day and $20 to $50 for a full day for non-county residents.
St. Clair Park has three shelters that now range from $10 to $25 for a half-day and $20 to $50 for a full day for non-county residents.
The county resident fee waiver was recommended earlier this month by the county commission’s Parks Committee.
Mayor Jim Lee told the committee at its Aug. 5 meeting the county is “double dipping” by charging county residents property tax to help maintain the park, and then charging them a fee to use a picnic shelter there.
The full commission voted 16-3 Monday in favor of the fee waiver for county residents, with commissioners George Bridwell, Jason Roach and Nancy Barker voting against.
Barker question how much revenue the picnic shelters generate.
According to the County Mayor’s Office, over the past three fiscal years, park shelter rentals have generated an average of about $7,000 annually.
In 2018-19 rentals generated, $7,475, followed by $6,345 in 2019-20, and $6,915 in 2020-21.
Lee told the Parks Committee last month that approximately half of those rentals were made by county residents.
“Do we have some way to make up for that deficit,” Barker asked.
“General fund,” Alvis replied.