Jeep enthusiasts turned out in droves for the Oct. 2 Jeepfest in downtown Rogersville.
“I am super pleased with the way it turned out,” Organizer Chris Singleton told the Review. “Especially because everyone seems to have had a great time. The public and the businesses also seemed to be pleased with it — that’s what humbles me the most.”
Singleton explained that even more Jeeps showed up than he originally expected.
“I had 100 preregistered, but I was hopeful for 150,” he said. “We got 150 on Main Street, but I’d say with overflow in the adjacent parking lots, we had 200 total.”
Though the event was set to begin at 4 p.m., Singleton said that Jeeps began to show up at 3 p.m.
“It was kind of crazy those first few hours when they were lined up all across the hill past the Shepherd’s Center,” he said.
He started the event with the goal of raising $5,000 for local police and first responders.
“I hit my goal, and we’re going to be donating over $5,000 to the six local law enforcement and first responder agencies,” he said.
Those six include Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, Rogersville Police and Fire Departments, and Surgoinsville Police and Fire Departments. Each of the six will receive an equal amount, but Singleton said that he will purchase equipment for the HCSO with that money, as they cannot accept a monetary donation.
A community affair
A Jeepfest attendee might notice something about the event that is unlike other car shows — participants leave rubber ducks on one another’s Jeeps.
“It’s a way of one Jeeper telling another Jeeper, ‘Hey! I like your Jeep,’” Singleton said. “I actually buy them in 100 pack assortments. I was originally going to give one to every Jeeper who came in as they registered.”
The Jeep owner can then either keep the ducks they received or pass them along to another Jeep owner.
Some participants even personalize their ducks with a tag that has an attached message.
Mike and Jen Gregg of Greeneville take this concept to a whole new level.
Jen has a black 2014 Jeep JKU with a 3 inch lift kit and pink accents.
“She gets ducked everywhere she goes!” Jen’s mother Melissa Best told the Review.
“When I arrived here, I had a bag full of ducks I had won, and now they’re all gone,” Jen said. “I gave them all out. There are a lot of nice Jeeps here.”
Jen’s ducks have a tag that reads, “Holy duck, nice ride! Take a pic and post it on Instagram/Facebook.”
She then included her Instagram handle so that other participants can find her profile easily.
“I want to see where the duck ends up,” she said. “When you go to Jeep Invasion, people come from everywhere.”
At Pigeon Forge’s Jeep Invasion, she gave a duck to a little boy who ended up being from New York.
Jen also has a sticker of her Instagram handle on the side of her Jeep.
“One time, I was going down the interstate, and another Jeeper passed me, recorded me driving down the interstate, and sent it to me on Instagram,” she said. “
When her parents, Johnny and Melissa Best got their Jeep five years ago, Jen’s interest was sparked.
“I had just always wanted one,” Johnny said.
Though this is the first Rogersville Jeepfest meet they have attended, both the Greggs and the Bests participated in Pigeon Forge’s Jeep Invasion for the past four years as well as the Bulls Gap Jeep meet.
Those who enjoyed this year’s event now have something to look forward to in 2022. “We’ll definitely try to do it again next year,” Singleton said.