This summer, Surgoinsville Pharmacy is offering a life-changing program, free of charge, to anyone in the community who wants to take advantage of the opportunity. You do not have to be a patient of Surgoinsville Pharmacy to qualify for the program.
Pre-diabetes is a growing workforce issue with serious health and cost consequences. We are offering a lifestyle change program to prevent type 2 diabetes. It’s part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This scientifically proven program can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes with achievable and lasting lifestyle changes and improve the overall health of patients.
- Backed by years of research, lifestyle change programs like ours have been shown to lower the risk of diabetes by more than half for people at risk for type 2 diabetes, and by more than 70% for participants 60 years and older. The impact of the lifestyle intervention was similar in clinical trials, regardless of race, ethnicity, or gender.
- This program can help reduce health care costs and help insurers control premium increases, making health plans more competitive.
- The value of the program is about 1000.00 per person, depending on factors such as promotion, recruitment, staff, and logistics costs. However, we will be offering it for FREE!
- Research also shows that employees in the program may have less absenteeism and be more productive.
- Helping patients live healthier lives can generate goodwill and create accountability among participants.
If you have any questions, reach out to the staff at Surgoinsville Pharmacy at (423)-345-0333.
