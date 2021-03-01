Mount Carmel City Manager Mike Housewright, whose job was threatened by the Board of Mayor and Alderman three times in the past three years, will now have some job security, thanks to the BMA’s recent passage of a severance agreement for Housewright.
“This will ease some sleepless nights that I’ve had over the past three years,” Housewright told the board.
However, this decision was not reached without some disagreement.
One alderman made a motion to table the vote on the agreement to give the board time to “look into it further” and also suggested that a similar contract be given to all city employees.
The motion to table the agreement failed by a vote of 2-5. The board then voted 5-2 in favor of the agreement.
The severance agreement specifies that Housewright will receive a six-month severance package should he be terminated without cause. Should Housewright voluntarily resign or be terminated with cause, he would not receive the severance package. Causes for termination are outlined in the agreement and include, in part, felony conviction and official misconduct.
Three attempts to fire city manager
The board’s decision to draft a severance agreement for Housewright came after members of the board made three different attempts to fire Hosuewright in three years.
In fact, Alderman Jim Gilliam had requested to place a “discussion of the City Manager’s duties” on the Jan. 28 meeting agenda. During this discussion, Gilliam read off a list of things he said Housewright “should have done but didn’t.” He then made a motion that the position of City Manager be eliminated and Housewright be named City Recorder instead.
However, Gilliam’s motion was out-of-order, as the City Manager position was created by an ordinance and can only be eliminated by an ordinance.
The board then voted in favor of Alderman Darby Patrick’s motion to bring in an unbiased third party to evaluate Housewright’s job performance. Additionally, they voted in favor of Alderman John Gibson’s motion to have City Attorney John Pevy draw up the aforementioned severance contract.
Additionally, Alderman Steven McLain made a similar motion to eliminate the City Manager position back in July of 2019, as did former Mayor Chris Jones in April of 2018. Both respective motions were struck down by the board at the time.
“This is an industry standard”
When the contract came up for discussion at the Feb. 26 meeting, Gilliam made a motion to table the contract “until about April or May” saying he wanted more time to review it.
Gilliam’s motion to table the contract failed by a vote of 2-5, so further discussion ensued.
“Something that can’t be overstated enough is that this (a contract) is an industry standard,” Gibson told the board. “There are plenty of examples of city managers within the state of Tennessee who have a severance agreement. It’s something that protects the employee (Housewright), it gives the other employees a security net, and it gives a blanket to separate politics and a workforce.”
He added, “Anybody that could be fired by this board, I would agree that they should have a severance agreement… and should have some type of protection from politics. Currently, that is only Mr. Housewright.”
“Politics is in this one with Mike,” Stilwell added.
“Who would want to come here?”
“When the time comes and he (Housewright) moves on to greener pastures, this is a good recruiting tool for the next person to come in,” Alderman Mindy Fleishour added.
“If you look at the way we have treated our city manager for the past three years, I think we’d be remiss to think that we would have an easy time to replace one,” Gibson added. “Who would want to come with no security and knowing that they can be brought out in the public once a month, as many times as wanted, to have to fight for their life? This is not a bonus, this is just security that we won’t just fire him for arbitrary political reasons.
“He works more than 40 hours”
McLain then noted that he wasn’t “against” the contract, but questioned the section of the contract that notes in part that Housewright must work a minimum of 40 hours per week “with such hours to be set by the employee.”
“This does have language to speak that I set my own hours, but the fact of my position is that the needs of the city set my hours,” Housewright said. “Those are not 40 hour work weeks.”
“You could work two 16-hour days on Saturday and Sunday, and two four hour evenings if you wanted to, and the board or anybody in the town would never see you,” McLain said.
“But, would that make me a successful City Manager?” Housewright replied.
I’m not saying that you would do that; I’m just questioning why the wording is in there,” Mclain said.
“You’re taking a rational statement and stretching it to the point to where it is irrational,” Housewright replied. “No, in all reality, I can’t [do that]…because the needs of the city dictate that.”
“I can tell you this, because I am down here a lot—he works more than 40 hours a week,” Stilwell added.
Pevy then noted that the contract is a “living document” that can be amended in the future, should an issue arise regarding the how Housewright sets his working hours.
“This board has discussed eliminating more positions”
“I’d like to extend it (a severance agreement) to all employees because this board has discussed the possibility in the future of eliminating more positions in town,” McLain said.
Gilliam then made a motion to offer a similar severance agreement to all full-time city employees, but his motion was out-of-order because there was already a motion on the floor. Thus, Gilliam’s motion never came up for a vote.
“It goes back to the industry standard thing—it’s an industry standard for the manager to have it, but it’s not for all the employees,” Gibson said. “This is not something that we’re just pulling out of [the air]. This is not an incentive to Mike. This is something we should have already done when he was hired…”
He added, “If this would have been done when he was hired, we wouldn’t have had these conversations for the last three and a half years. It’s been clearly proven time after time, the citizens have voted, and people are in favor of the city manager position.”
He went on to note that, should Housewright vacate the position, a similar contract would be offered to his replacement.
“If Mike was to leave, it’s not like the city manager position just leaves with him; another city manager comes in and takes his place if we’re lucky enough to find one,” Gibson said. “If that day comes, we’re going to need every tool available to try and recruit someone because of the way it has been handled previously.”
In the end, Housewright thanked the board for the agreement and also noted, “I want to thank the board and the citizens for the opportunity to serve this community. I do it with great pride.”