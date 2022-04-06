Why did you decide to run for this office?
I decided to run for office because I have always been interested in the deeds office. Being a landowner for several years i have been intrigued with the office , and I think the job shouldn’t be a lifetime career. A term or two is enough for me. Plus I need the job.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I graduated from Rogersville High Schoolclass of 1976.Walters State committee college . was a dairy farmer for several years . Also been a referee all over the country for 40 years. Worked at TennesseeDepartment of Agriculture in the forestry office. I have never held political office.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
I would have an open door and all the employees would be ready to help and answer any questions the public might have.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
Being a property owner , it is very important that the deeds are filed and being able to access them at any time.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
Vote for Mark Hale for register of deeds, for friendly and helpful staff and the door is open anytime same as my phone. Appreciate your vote on May 3rd, 2022.