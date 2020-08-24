POWELL -- Donald (Don) E. Hurd, age 83, of Powell, TN, formerly of Rogersville, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Don worked as a tool and die machinist for most of his career. He loved NASCAR and drag racing.
He loved and was so very proud of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Hurd; mother Beulah Hurd and father Ralph Hurd.
He is survived by his son Mark DeBord and wife, Sheri; daughter Lisa DeBord; grandchildren Taylor Walker, Hannah Tipton, Lauren DeBord, Logan Gencay, Jake DeBord; great-grandchildren Teagan, Charlie, Jack, Camden and Embry; sisters Marilyn Cockreham and husband, Danny, and Brenda Greer; and nieces Lisa Cockreham Lemons and Leslie Freeman.
The family received friends on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., with Rev. Richard Jennings officiating. Family and friends met at 10:45 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
