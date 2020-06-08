ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville man was arrested twice in recent days — once by the Rogersville Police Department, and once by the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office — for two unrelated alleged assaults that occurred within days of each other.
Roger Neal Campbell, of Hamilton Street, was charged first in the early morning hours of May 30, 2020, by RPD Officer Cambren Gibson with aggravated assault for allegedly pistol-whipping a man on College Street.
On that date, officers Gibson and Josh Byrd arrived shortly before midnight on May 29, in the 100 block of Hamilton Street, to investigate reports of a man “screaming in the road with a gun”.
The man, who was identified as Campbell, 52, told Gibson that he had observed a man, whom he identified by name, “run out of his house”.
Campbell said he chased the man to an address on College Street and “whooped him”, and also told officers that he used brass knuckles to hit the man.
Officers went to the College Street address and spoke to the 23-year old victim, who said he had not been at Campbell’s residence, but did say that Campbell had shown up at his own house and pistol whipped him.
The weapon used in the attack could not be located but authorities did note a large cut on the side of the victim’s head from where Campbell allegedly struck him.
Gibson placed Campbell under arrest and transported him to the Hawkins Co. Jail where a date for his arraignment in Sessions Court had not been set as of the time the report was filed.
The second incident happened on the evening of June 6 when Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Summer responded to an address in the 100 block of Bailey Johnson Road, Rogersville, in reference to a domestic assault.
There, he spoke to the complainant, a 57-year old female from Morristown, who said that she and her cousin, Roger Campbell, had gotten into an argument and that he had “spit on her”.
“She stated that she followed him to his truck and that he grabbed her neck area and took her key fob to her car,” Dep. Dalton’s report states.
Dalton said he observed “red marks and scratches” to the woman’s chest, neck and chin.
Campbell had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was charged shortly before midnight on June 7 with domestic assault.
A date for his arraignment in Sessions Court on that charge had also not been set at the time the report was filed.
