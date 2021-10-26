Longtime Cherokee High School football coach Mike Sivert was honored at the Cherokee/Volunteer game Friday night as the school named the football field “Mike Sivert Field.”
Unfortunately for Cherokee fans, Volunteer dominated the first game on the newly christened Mike Sivert Field with a 48-3 win for the Falcon’s second consecutive win in the annual cross county rivalry game.
Sivert began his career as head coach at Cherokee in 1984 and served until 2015. He finished with 163 wins. Among his better teams was the 1994 team, referred to as the “Cardiac Kids”, who finished with an 11-3 record while making it to the state semifinals.
Coach Sivert had this to say on his special day:
“Lots of emotions. Thank gosh they didn’t try to shock me; that wouldn’t have worked, if they hadn’t told me I’d have broken down too much. It’s real emotional for me, I love this place and I love them young men and everything we’ve done in the past few years and all the brotherhood we’ve shared together. If you could see all the statements, texts, calls and personal visits I’ve received the past few days you’d understand it better. To be able to share this night with the players is huge, beyond any words I’ll be able to conjure up. I love them all, they are all special to me. When I coached them we had a lot of good times together. I’m not a conventional coach, I guess, in the sense that I always believed you could have fun and cut up and still discipline and direct things when you need to. My dad was my coach in high school so I kind of had an idea what I was getting into when I started coaching. I saw that in Memphis when I was growing up.”
He added “As a player I got to have a good time and had some wonderful coaches in college at East Tennessee State University. They were real gentlemen who did a great job of bonding us all together and teaching us. Some of that carried over, I guess. I love this community and I love this school. When it all comes together, not many people have a job where you get up and go to work with a big smile on your face, happy to see the people. That’s the way it was. Even after ball games where it wasn’t a happy ending, I’d meet with my coaches on the weekend and by the time I saw them on Monday we were ready to roll again.”