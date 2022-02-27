Hullo, how are you today? I hope you are enjoying your day. Today I am honoring my Aunt Snooki who died two days ago. I played a few Rolling Stones songs as remembrance for her spirited personality.
She was a force of nature, and someone I always thought a lot of. She was a strong woman and it got me to thinking about strong women, and what a thing of beauty they, (we), are.
Aunt Snooki’s given name was Eileen, after my grandmother, her mother’s name of Eileen. The family nicknamed her Snooki from early childhood to keep the confusion down in the family. I named my youngest daughter Eileen in family tradition.
I also call my daughter Snooki. Sometimes the family called Aunt Snooki Snooks. My grandmother Eileen was pure brilliance and class. She was a career woman when society started changing and women left the complete role of housewife.
There is nothing wrong with being domestic and there is nothing wrong with women having a successful, brilliant career. Grandmother Eileen attended a Connecticut prep school as a girl and majored in French. Then she became chief Administrator for a medical facility. My Aunt Snooks learned a lot from my grandmother. She learned class, and determination. She did not back down in the face of misogyny.
And could they ever dress! Suede, silk, hand crafted jewelry, I remember one morning getting up for breakfast at my grandmothers in her wood octagon house to see her go to her office. She was wearing a lavender suede skirt and matching lavender silk blouse.
My Aunt Snooki was renowned for her beauty and charismatic personality. She had a beautiful wildness that she never allowed anyone to tame. When she was young, she married into the Spalding family, (Spalding tennis and sports equipment), and lived on Martha’s Vineyard.
What a life! She had one son, a round ball of a cute baby with blonde hair named Phillip James. She died with PJ, as we called him by her side in Key West after a long battle with cancer. She smiled her beautiful smile and enjoyed life until the end.
I am always so appreciative that I had brilliant, beautiful and strong women as role models. No one breaks us. Many a man has tried, but never succeeded. We have many wonderful, eloquent kind men as friends, but pick and choose. No dominance allowed. Anyone who attempts it gets quickly sidelined. I’ve seen my grandmother do it, I’ve seen Aunt Snooki do it, and I’ve done it. So-as the expression goes:
Here’s to Strong Women
May we know Them
May we be Them
May we Raise Them
So, here’s to all women, be proud of who you are, stand tall, never let anyone steal your power as a woman. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.