Hawkins County will be impacted by proposed redistricting maps that would give the county a new state senator, as well as put Allandale and Mount Carmel in the same House district as Johnson County.
Every 10 years after the US Census numbers are released the Tennessee General Assembly redraws House and Senate voting district lines for the purpose of balancing populations in the different districts.
The House and Senate plans have been moving quickly through their respective committees and Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville, said they could come up for a final vote within the next two weeks.
Hicks said Hawkins County’s proposed changes are a result of population decreases to the east which are pushing the House and Senate boundaries west.
For example District 3 Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, currently represents Johnson County and a section of eastern Sullivan County.
Under the new House proposal Campbell’s district would grow in size to include a large chunk of Carter County, as well as a narrow strip of southern Sullivan County that links Johnson County to the far eastern section of Hawkins County where Campbell picks up Allandale and Mount Carmel.
“Scotty Campbell lost population, so everybody pretty much shifted west,” Hicks said. “People asked me, why did you lose the tip of Hawkins County. Its because somebody else further east of me — they couldn’t get their numbers and they had to come west a little bit to get their (population) numbers. It was a domino affect.”
Hicks’ District 9, which previously included Hawkins and Hancock Counties, loses the eastern Hawkins County territory that Campbell gains. But, Hicks gains about half of Claiborne County including Cumberland Gap, Harrogate, Tazewell and New Tazewell.
As for the State Senate, Hawkins County is currently represented by 8th District Sen. Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains) whose district also includes Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock, Jefferson and Union counties.
Under the proposal 4th District Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol), who currently represents all of Johnson and Sullivan Counties as well as a small part of Carter County would be switched to covering all of Sullivan and Hawkins Counties.
Hicks, who sits on the House Redistricting Committee, said the First Congressional seat held by Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger would be almost completely unchanged. Harshbarger may pick up some more territory in Jefferson County, but her Northeast Tennessee territory stays the same.