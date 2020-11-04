Bob Ellis Edens, age 91, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3. He was a longtime employee of Testerman Motors and retired from Holston Electric. He was a member of the Rogersville Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris June Edens; parents, Matt and Myrtle Edens; brothers, Woodrow, Paul, Lora, and Herbert Edens; sister, Eunice Salyer; nephew, Tommy Salyer.
He is survived by his son, Bobby Edens (Jeanette); granddaughter, Tosha Bean (Cody); great grandchildren, Bobby Jax and Kimber Eden Bean; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Minister Ralph Clevinger officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.