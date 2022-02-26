I’m going to start with a disclaimer. I have never played a single game of Wordle. I’m telling you about it because it’s very popular, but I’m staying away from it for the same reason. I’m afraid to get hooked on it and spend more time playing than doing things that are productive.
That’s not to say that those who are playing it shouldn’t be. It seems like it would be a great mind exercise and a wonderful way to get away from the real world for a few minutes. But, unless an overwhelming desire to get hooked overcomes me, I’m going to stay away from it.
I know you’ve heard of Wordle. Unless you’ve been living under a rock somewhere you had to have heard of it. But what is it?
Wordle is a daily word game you can play online. It’s advertised as fun, simple and, like a crossword, can only be played once a day. Every 24 hours there’s a new word of the day, and it’s up to you to figure out what it is.
Wordle gives players six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word. If you have the right letter in the right spot, it shows up green. A correct letter in the wrong spot shows up yellow. A letter that isn’t in the word in any spot shows up gray.
You can enter a total of six words, and from the first five you try to learn hints about the letters and their placements. Hopefully you get the right word by your sixth try. Simple stuff, but also incredibly compelling.
Wordle is a super popular game, with well over 300,000 people playing it daily. There is only one word daily, so you only get one shot at the Wordle. If you mess up, you have to wait until tomorrow to get a brand new puzzle.
Everyone plays the same puzzle, so it’s easy to compare your results with everyone else. When you complete the puzzle, you’re invited to share your results with the rest of the Wordle world. And, if you get it easily, maybe in the second or third try, there’s a compelling reason to show your followers how smart you are and share.
Wordle isn’t just a word game, it’s a conversation starter and a chance to show off on social media. That’s why it’s going viral.
If you’re a word game purist, you may want to avoid the following tips and rely entirely on your own instincts. For everyone else who’s sick of seeing gray boxes, here are some tips that you may find helpful.
The first word is the most important. To maximize the value of your starting word, choose one with three vowels and five different letters. Some examples: orate, media, radio. Remember too there’s a reason all the Wheel of Fortune final puzzles automatically use R, S, T, N, L, and E. They’re the most commonly used letters, so if you can come up with a word that uses the majority of those to start your puzzle you may gain an advantage.
Avoid reusing letters that have come up gray. Yes, this sounds obvious, but it can take time and effort to think of five-letter words that don’t use letters you’ve already tried. That effort will pay off.
It can also get complicated because letters can be used twice. Letters often recur, as with words like chill, sissy and ferry and many more.
Following the success of Wordle, app stores have become flooded with Wordle clones, so be wary. Apple pulls Wordle clones from the App store, but who knows, more might pop up. The Wordle you want to be playing can be found at the Power Language site. Anything else using the name “Wordle” is most likely a rip-off. There are even some apps trying to charge money to play. Steer clear of those.
At the end of January, creator Josh Wardle sold Wordle to the New York Times for a figure “in the low seven figures.” Wardle noted that his “game has gotten bigger than I ever imagined” and added he’s “just one person.”
The game will ultimately become part of New York Times subscription puzzle service, but Wardle made sure that Wordle would remain free-to-play and that current streaks would be preserved in the move.
Best of luck in your Wordle adventures. I’m going to stick with my daily Crosswords With Friends puzzle. I’ve got quite an unbroken streak going that I don’t want to mess up!