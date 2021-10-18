A traffic stop last week on an SUV that had the year written on the license plate with a marker resulted in a drug trafficking arrest and confiscation of 53 Neurontin pills.
Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that the driver, Travis Lee Brooks, 41, 138 Ferrell Lane, Rogersville, admitted he was going to sell and trade the Neurontin so that he could buy an exhaust system for the 2002 Dodge CTX he was driving.
On Oct. 13 around 2:30 a.m. Winter spotted the altered tag on the Dodge SUV near the intersection of Gray Street and Locust Street in Rogersville.
Winter reported that during the traffic stops Brooks admitted he didn’t have a driver’s license, which was suspended in 2019, nor did he have insurance or a valid registration.
Brooks initially stated that he put the altered tag on the vehicle just to drive it to the store.
During a search of the vehicle Winter located a green bag Brooks was sitting on that contained a syringe and several small baggies; and in the glove box Winter located two bent spoons with residue.
In the back seat was five used syringes and 53 Nuerontin pills, and another 22 baggies were found throughout the vehicle including one that contained an unidentified pink and yellow powder.
Brooks was charged with possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver (the Nuerontin), felony possession of drug paraphernalia, altered registration, driving an unregistered vehicle, no insurance, and driving on a suspended license. He was arraigned in Sessions Court the morning of his arrest (Oct. 13), and ordered held without bond pending a preliminary hearing that was set for Oct. 18.