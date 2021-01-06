HYMN NOTES: Wonderful Peace

In his early adult years, he was a teacher in an all-black school in the Dallas public school district. Later he was ordained and spent about 25 years pastoring several churches. But the threat of destructive cultural movements led him in other directions.
In the secular world, he became an activist in the political and social issues of the times. For a while, he served as an officer in a powerful labor union and he led an “Anti-Tramp Movement” (not to be confused with the anti-TRUMP movement). He was focused on the unlawful activities and social problems in the vagrant community.
But that wasn’t the full extent of his activism. Progressive populism had crept into our nation’s politics. Left-leaning people were electing Socialist Party members to Congress. So, he formed The Anti-Socialist Constitutional Defense League and spent much of his time in the struggle to preserve our republican form of government.
In short, people were gripped with fear; it seemed like America was on the verge of an all-out war on our values and culture.
That was over one hundred years ago but it sounds like current events.We are living in tumultuous times where men call wrong right and evil good. And, regardless which side you are on, millions of people are living in fear of the future.
Solomon wrote, “I have seen everything that is done under the sun, and behold, all is vanity and a striving after wind.” (Ec.1:14)
With all his wealth and power, he looked back on his life and repeated, “I hated life because what is done under the sun was grievous to me, for all is vanity and a striving after wind.” (Ec. 2:17)
Today, fear is gripping multitudes of people who are worried about our rights, our livelihoods, our freedoms, and our economy. But, as Christians, we can have the peace of God in the midst of chaos and danger.
Biblical peace is not an absence of worldly conflicts or struggles. It is a fruit of the Spirit; it comes from God. Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you. My peace I give to you. NOT as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid” (Jn. 14:27).
And a little later he said, “...in Me, you may have peace. In the world, you WILL have tribulation” (Jn. 16:33).
Peace comes from knowing that God is not asleep; He is in control of all things and He works all things for our good and His glory. Someone once reminded us that God is not much interested in our happiness; He is more concerned with our holiness. That’s the kind of peace Warren Cornell wrote about in his hymn, WONDERFUL PEACE.
The soul, that trusts in God, is a soul at peace with God regardless of worldly conditions. And that peace TRULY is Wonderful Peace.
