RPD Chief Doug Nelson honored for work on mask distribution project

Representatives from Project Serve Our Soldiers and a group affectionately known as the ‘Sewing Soldiers’ recently presented Rogersville Police Chief Doug Nelson with a plaque to thank him for his involvement in the groups’ mask distribution efforts.
Readers may remember that the Rogersville-based group known as Project Serve Our Soldiers partnered with members of the Happy Hearts Quilt Guild to hand-make masks to distribute to local first responders back in March as the area began battling COVID-19.
The group worked every day for several weeks to make and distribute the masks, which were made from medical-grade fabric that was donated by a local manufacturer. The group began by supplying all local law enforcement and emergency services and then expanded to supply other organizations.
When the group wrapped up their project on May 1, they had produced around 14,000 masks for 107 different local organizations.
Bill Hewitt, who is a member of the Tennessee Knights of Columbus and served as the mask project’s Distribution Coordinator, along with Corki Weart of Project S.O.S. and Project Coordinator, presented the plaque to Nelson at the July 14 town BMA meeting.
“Chief Nelson was an integral part of our project by opening some doors, and, in some cases, delivering masks to several agencies,” Hewitt said at the meeting. “He delivered masks to the justice center, the court systems and to several other agencies. That helped us a great deal in being able to get those out.”
Hewitt also read the following message that was inscribed on the plaque:
“In appreciation for your support with the distribution of 14,409 protective face masks to 107 Hawkins County agencies in cooperation with the City of Rogersville and the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce. (From) Hawkins County COVID-19 Sewing Soldiers, March 1 to May 1, 2020.”
Along with the inscription, the plaque showed a photo of the nearly 50-member group on their second-to-last distribution day. The group was posed in front of Rogersville’s National Guard Armory, which also served as the group’s distribution center during the mask project.
“We delivered a lot of masks, and it was a lot of fun,” Nelson said. “A lot of people were really looking forward to getting them. Especially the day we took however many it was down to the ER. Several hundred. Those nurses came flying outside to get them. I really appreciate this. Thank you.”
Hewitt also thanked Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker for her involvement in the project.