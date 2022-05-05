The winners were recently announced for the Hawkins County 4-H Poster Contest, which was separated into 2 divisions: Digital and Traditional.
In this years contest, there were 67 digital posters entered and 103 traditional posters. These contests were open to all 4-H members 4th-12th grade as well as 4-H Cloverbuds (PreK-3rd).
Digital Contest Participants
The top-three digital posters: Kendyl Fields, Maggie Snapp, and Eli Boyd, went on to the Regional Contest, and all 3 of these posters were Regional Winners and were submitted to the State Contest. Kendyl Field’s poster was then given a top 10 placing within the State Contest.
The Honorable Mention Awards: Kenady Deal, Anna Claire Catron, Emaleigh Brock, Lacy Collier, Landon Davis, Ledger Helton, Mallory Cope, Sutton Tilson, and Collin Stewart.
Other entries included:
Cherokee High School: Hunter Webb, Kendyl Fields, Lacy Collier, Mallory Cope, Brayden Lawson, Emma Carmack, Gema Brooks, and Emma Horton.
Rogersville City School: Eli Boyd, Kenady Deal, Landree Helton, Tucker Turnmire, Anna Claire Catron, Emaleigh Brock, Landon Davis, Mark Mendieta, Bruce Estep, Ailin DeJesus, Ledger Helton, Ireland Greer, Rylee Cooper, Malakai Shanks, Carrie Ruth Lawson, Kinley Elkins, Briannah Floyd, Lilla Harrell, Brock Crisp, Porter Owen, Zackariah Daniel, Amelia Smith, Jacob LeRoy, Addy Rutledge, Kenzie Collins, Matthew Dixon, Elizabeth Coward, Collin Stewart, Cole Allen, and Brylen Adam.
Hawkins Elementary: Katelyn King, Gentry Gilliam, Leighton Williams, Grace Whitt, Addison Mullins, Joann Gilliam, Jed Good, Oronana Tennant, Morgan Lawson, Shelbie Webb, Maggie Webb, Sutton Tilson, Kyla Fisher, Khloie Schwartzbeck, Phila Gumm, Treya Johnson, Tavian Hake, Rylan Mayes, Sawyer Winstead, Avangalinee Smith-Starks, Marliegh Rose, Motley Mullins, Aria Dishner, Kennedy Nibley, and Czar Peters. Volunteer High School: Madison Christian.
Rogersville Middle School: Fisher Webb,
St. Clair: Lilliana Spirko
Cedar View Christian: Maggie Snapp.
Traditional Contest Participants
The Top 3 posters that went to the Regional Contest were: Hunter Webb, Chadd Carpenter, and Alessandra Montero.
The Honorable Mention Awards: Matt Kirkpatrick, Fisher Webb, Lukas Templeton, Sarah Beth Smith, Shelbie Webb, Rylee Sivert, Emma Dixon, Rylee Mailloux, Maggie Webb, Grey Kirkpatrick, Carrie Ruth Lawson.
Other entries included:
Cherokee High School: Hunter Webb and Emma Horton.
Mount Carmel Elementary: Alessandra Montero, Emma Christian, Rylee Mailloux, Westyn Thompson, Liam Light, Lily Wright, Audriana Hawks, Elizabeth Horne, Bailee Childers, and Tripp Minton.
Surgoinsville Elementary: Aubrey Christian, Zoe’ Brown, Adysen Mitchell, Macie Barger, Parker Keirsey, Gaby Lawson, Elliot Vanarsdale, Erin Hawkins, Chloe Hill, Dawson Davis, and Caleb Christian.
Carters Valley Elementary: Nevaeh Hudson, Madyson Cuthrell, Kaylee Carpenter, Haylee Carpenter.
Mooresburg Elementary: Bonnie Smucker. Homeschool: Chadd Carpenter.
St. Clair Elementary: Anna Horton, Madelon Hensley, Parker Horton, Brooklyn Smith, Taylann Morrison, and Rylee Chatagnier.
Cedar View Christian: Maggie Snapp.
Church Hill Elementary: Kendall Bellamy, Haven Barnett, Emma Williams, Charley Smith, and Willow Ingram.
Volunteer High School: Madison Christian. Clinch: Summer Ferrell and Aly Russell.
Rogersville City School: Zaden Mayes, Landry Gladson, Matt Kirkpatrick, Rylee Sivert, Emma Dixon, Grey Kirkpatrick, Carrie Ruth Lawson, Taylin Fender, Gracie Corbett, Callie-Ann Parsons, Shayla Fender, Kinley Elkins, Zoey Bowman, Bella Magana, and Blakely Ramsey.
Friends At Play: Anistyn Mayes.
Hawkins Elementary: Tinsley Gladson, Shelbie Webb, Lukas Templeton, Grace Whitt, Maggie Webb, Joanna Gilliam, Brianna Maxwell, Sarah Ward, Andrew Harlee Jarnigan, Braylen Manis, Ocean Thatcher, Jacob Ward, Bella Zorman, Jessabella Allen, Leighton Williams, Natalia Steinbach, Mikayla Massengill.
Bulls Gap: Zyra Holman, Addison Fair, Devan Myers, Jamie Dyer, Brantlee Johnson, Kaydence Bowman, Logan Greene, Kynzlee Tester, Harper Wolfe, Kelsie Hale, Tony Wiley, Jamie Broom, Reagan Maloy, Evan Karnes, Bentley Starnes, Tanner Johnson, Shayla Crisp, Amelia Higgins, JoJo, Makinnley Long.
Cornerstone: Sarah Beth Smith. Rogersville Middle School: Fisher Webb.
Surgoinsville Middle School: Chase Machcinski.
The hardest category to judge belonged to the Cloverbuds.
They all did a great job but the Grand Prize Award went to Blakely Ramsey.
Congratulations to all who participated.