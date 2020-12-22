26-year old Cortney Makayla Starcher was arrested on Dec. 13 after a 3 a.m. traffic stop led to a high-speed chase that resulted in Hawkins Deputies recovering a large stash of pills and over four pounds of meth.
However, her alleged accomplice and driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Dionnica Doreen Wilson, eluded police at the time and has been wanted since the incident. Wilson was finally apprehended on Dec. 19 after attempting to evade deputies on foot.
Dec. 13 high-speed chase nets guns, pills and four pounds of meth
Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Eric Pease conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford F-150 at Highway 11-W near Marble Hall Road. However, once Pease began to approach the vehicle, it fled.
The vehicle headed west-bound on 11-W towards Bean Station and reached speeds over 100 mph. It then approached Choptack Road and turned right onto the road while maintaining “a high rate of speed.”
The vehicle then turned into the driveway of 258 Choptack Road and made a hard-right turn into a wooded area, where Starcher was arrested.
Starcher also identified Wilson as the driver of the vehicle. Wilson allegedly fled into the wooded area and eluded deputies.
While searching the vehicle, Pease located “a black bag containing two Mason jars with a clear-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine” in the passenger floorboard. One jar contained 1 pound, 4 ounces of the substance and the other contained 1 pound, one ounce.
Pease also located a plastic container with the same substance, believed to be meth, at 1 pound, 11.7 ounces. In addition, Pease found other baggies that contained .9 and .55 ounces of what was believed to be meth.
In addition, Pease located a large container with what was believed to be Marijuana as well as 13 pills believed to be Buprenorphine, 13 pills believed to be Alprazolam, 44 pills believed to be Vyvanse, 80 “unevenly-pressed” pills believed to be ecstasy, and several glass pipes that were allegedly used to smoke meth.
Also located in the truck were three guns: a 380 Ruger LCP loaded with one bullet in the chamber, a 25 Cal. Raven Arms that was fully loaded and located in the dash of the vehicle and a black 380 Grendel Inc. that was fully loaded with one bullet in the chamber.
Starcher is charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I narcotics (ecstasy) with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
She is being held in the Hawkins County jail on a $150,000 bond pending Her preliminary hearing in Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
Wilson arrested after eluding police since Dec. 13
Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 19, HCSO Deputy Kyle Shively observed Wilson riding in a red Chevrolet truck heading northbound on Hwy 66 South. He later found the same vehicle parked at 171 Berry Road in Bulls Gap.
Wilson was seen evading deputies in the back yard of the home and into the woods and didn’t stop with deputies commanded her to do so.
Shively noted in his report that he observed a red backpack and a red wallet in the woods where Wilson had run. He then saw Wilson fall off of an embankment and continue to run.
Shively then apprehended Wilson “without further incident” in a nearby hay field.
When Wilson began complaining of “not being able to breathe from the run,” Shively called EMS.
Once Wilson was apprehended, Shively went back to the woods and searched the backpack and wallet where he found three bags of “a clear rock-like substance believed to be meth,” which weighed 3.74 grams, 27.07 grams and 14.63 grams.
In addition, 16.56 grams of marijuana was allegedly found inside a bush near the backpack.
“Diaonnica was transported to the hospital to have an x-ray done on her arm for the fall, and she signed a consent to have an x-ray done on her cavity area,” Shively wrote.
For the Dec. 19 incident, Wilson was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and evading arrest on foot.
For the Dec. 13 incident, Wilson was charged with felony evading arrest, possession of meth with intent to deliver, felony reckless endangerment, five other counts of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and multiple traffic charges.
Wilson was also being held in the Hawkins County Jail on a $250,000 bond pending arraignment in Sessions Court on Monday.