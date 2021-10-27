I would personally like to say thank you for your support to the Hawkins County V.F.W. Honor Guard, with donations received during the Vietnam Veterans pinning ceremony Oct. 8, at American Legion Post 21.
We raised $378 donated during that event, and also collected a total of $430 in donations during Heritage Days at the American Legion booth in front of the Court House, for a total of $808 raised during both events.
Our county budget does not include any funds for the Hawkins County Honor Guard.
It is with great honor and thanks that we present this $808 to the V.F.W. Honor Guard to help with their expenses doing Military grave services for our Veterans of Hawkins County.
These Honor Guard services show their family that we as Veterans still care about each Veteran and their Family.
If you would like to make a donation to the Hawkins County V.F.W. Honor Guard, or if you are a Veteran and would like to be a part of the Honor Guard, you can contact someone from the list below or contact me and I will put you in contact with someone.
Also use this list to call about making a donation:
James Vaughn, Church Hill V.F.W. Post #9754 — (423) 357-3613
Bud Long, Bulls Gap V.F.W. Post #9683 — (423) 235-5127
David Evans, David EvansJoseph Rogers V.F.W. Post #9543 — (423) 272-7423
Dennis Elkins, American Legion Post 21 — (423) 235-1165