ROGERSVILLE — Randy Curtis Brooks, age 53, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
He was preceded by his parents, William "Bill" and Mary Ellen Manis Brooks.
He is survived by his sisters, Ellen Yvonne Sizemore, of Fort Worth, TX, Sandy Rachelle Brooks and Kandy Michelle Brooks, both of Rogersville; nephews, Chase L. Sizemore and Levi M. Sizemore; great-nephews, Dominic A. Sizemore and Blake W. Sizemore; and several aunts, uncles and cousins
Visitation hours will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Friday, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dan Brown officiating. The graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 15, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
