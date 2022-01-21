Hawkins County Trustee Jim Shanks told the Review earlier this week that although the county is slightly ahead on property tax collections year to date, there’s still a lot of property taxes that will be paid over the next few weeks, and the concern is once again Covid.
That’s why Shanks is offering an online alternative for paying your tax bill without having to come to the courthouse.
“We were hoping to have the COVID situation behind us this tax season, but with the new variant making its presence known, we want to alleviate as much COVID related anxiety as possible for the citizens when paying property taxes” Shanks said. “We worked closely with other Trustees in the state to try to establish a safer process, but there is not a perfect plan. Informing the public of these alternatives is a necessity.”
Shanks added, “It is a priority for our office to keep the public informed of different ways to pay property taxes and give the public the opportunity to choose a method which makes everyone feel the most comfortable. The Trustee Office appreciates the opportunity to serve the public, and should there be any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our office.”
Paying online
Shanks said online is very secure, quick, and easy, but there is a fee attached to this service. He encourages taxpayers to calculate the cost involved before using the online option. This fee DOES NOT go to the county and is currently nonnegotiable with the service provider.
The link to make a payment online is located at https://hawkinscountytn.gov/trustee.html
Mailing a check or money order
Another option is mailing a check or money order along with the tax notice to: Hawkins County Trustee, 110 E. Main St., Room 203 Rogersville, TN 37857. Make the check/money order payable to the Hawkins County Trustee, and if you want a receipt, include a self-addressed stamped envelope.
This is probably the most common used method. There are no fees, the taxpayer has a cancelled check for a receipt, and it’s very easy. If anyone desires a receipt, they may include a self-addressed envelope, and a receipt will be mailed.
Rogersville and Church Hill drop boxes
Shanks has placed a drop box outside of both the Church Hill office and the Rogersville office several years ago. In Church Hill the box is located outside the downstairs entrance to the City/County Building located at 300 E. Main Blvd. The drop box is on the same side of the building as the Church Hill Police Department.
The Rogersville drop box is placed at the top of the parking area behind the courthouse annex in front of the breezeway connecting the two buildings.
Both drop boxes are white with lettering on the front and sides. Please Do not put cash in the drop boxes. These are available 24 hours a day seven days a week to drop off tax payments.
Making payments at a bank
Shanks noted that one choice for making a payment is using the Hawkins County branches of APEX Bank, First Community Banks and First Horizon Bank. These banks are located throughout Hawkins County and payments may be made through the drive through. The 2021 tax statement has to accompany the payment if these are paid at a participating bank.
Walk-in payments
The Hawkins County Trustee office in both Church Hill and Rogersville are now open for walk-in payments. However, they often develop lines outside both office locations, and appropriate social distancing is virtually impossible.