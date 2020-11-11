Hawkins Countians thank local Veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, several Hawkins Countians submitted photos of a Veteran in their family. See our ‘Salute to Veterans’ special section, which can be found inside our Nov. 11 Midweek edition, for more photos.
