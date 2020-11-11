Hawkins Countians thank local Veterans

Tabby Sattler submitted this photo of John Robert Amis, who served in the United States Army as a Recon Scout E5 from 1964 to 1967. “We are so proud of you and thankful for your service,” Sattler said.

 Photo courtesy of Tabby Sattler

In honor of Veterans Day, several Hawkins Countians submitted photos of a Veteran in their family. See our ‘Salute to Veterans’ special section, which can be found inside our Nov. 11 Midweek edition, for more photos.

