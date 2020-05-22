SNEEDVILLE — In accordance with Tennessee Code Annotated, 53-11-201, 53-11-45, 40-33-201, and the Tennessee Drug Control Act of 1989, the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office will offer for sale on www.govdeals.com, the following vehicle which was forfeited to the HCSO:
• 2002 Freightliner Sprinter 2500 diesel engine, VIN #WD2YD441425317284.
No employee of Hancock County is allowed to bid on the vehicle.
For more information, readers of the Eagle may contact Sheriff Brad Brewer or Tony Collins, assistant, at 423-733-2250.
A “legal” public notice regarding the sale can be found in this issue of The Hancock Co. Eagle, in the May 23/24 weekend edition of The Rogersville Review, online at www.therogersvillereview.com, and on the Tennessee Press Association’s Public Notice website.
