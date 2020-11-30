Hawkins man arrested after two year old found with "hatchet at child's feet"

A Hawkins County man was arrested on multiple charges after officers found a hatchet lying at the feet of a two year old child while conducting a welfare check.
At around 2 p.m. on Nov. 30, Hawkins County Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Winter responded to a report of a vehicle accident that had been called in by a third party.
When Winter arrived at the scene and spoke to Brandy Freeman , he observed that a vehicle had "left the roadway, ran through a fence, went through a field with large rock formations, and came to rest approximately 100 feet off the roadway on a large rock."
He asked Freeman what had happened, and she informed Winters that she had been a passenger in the vehicle and that her "boyfriend suspect" Jeremy Jenkins had been driving.
Freeman told Winter that the pair had been trying to give their two-year-old child a pacifier when they ran off the road. She noted that Jenkins had already taken the child home.
When Winter inquired as to why no one had reported the accident, Freeman stated that "she and the suspect did not like to talk to police."
Due to the nature of the crash, Winter noted in his report that he felt it prudent to conduct a welfare check on the child.
Winter followed Freeman to her house at 424 Carters Valley Road in Rogersville, and, upon entry, "immediately saw the suspect laying against the couch with his eyes closed," according to his report. "The suspect was quivering and had drool coming from the corner of his mouth. Beside the couch in plain view was a glass methamphetamine pipe, tubing, baggies with drug residue and a baggy containing approx. .82 grams of methamphetamine."
Winter added, "I observed that the two-year-old child was standing next to the suspect, and there was a hatchet at the child's feet. The hatchet, the methamphetamine and the drug paraphernalia were all within easy access to the child."
Winter then woke Jenkins and placed him in handcuffs. He initially refused to be put in handcuffs, "proclaiming that he could not go to jail because he is already facing charges in Florida."
Jenkins became violent once he was put in handcuffs. He was then taken to Winter's patrol car but refused to get inside.
"The suspect placed his feet on the car and pushed against me," Winters wrote in his report. "The suspect then began to kick at me and lunge at me. I deployed pepper spray on the suspect's face, but it had little effect, and he continued to fight and resist."
Winter then took Jenkins to the ground; however, Jenkins "continued to resist, tried to kick me and fight to get away from me."
Winters then warned Jenkins that, if he did not stop resisting, he would be tased. Jenkins continued to kick at Winters and resist arrest, so Winters deployed his taser into Jenkins' back.
"The suspect was able to grab my taser and attempted to take it from me," Winters wrote. "Defensive tactics were used, and all resistance ceased."
Once Jenkins was placed in the patrol car, EMS was called to the scene to evaluate him. He was then taken to the Hawkins County Jail.
Jenkins was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, violation of immediate notice of an accident, child abuse/neglect/endangerment, resisting arrest, assault on an officer, sale/delivery/manufacture/possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.