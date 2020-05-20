BULLS GAP — Marie Murrell Walker, age 91, of Bulls Gap, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home.
She was a daughter of the late Thomas Darcy and Oma Collier Murrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Edith Forgerty and Helen Louise "Betty Jo" Adams; and son-in-law, Melvin Runion.
Survivors include her children, Leonard Walker, Linda Runion, Brenda Walker, and Harold Ashley Walker and wife, Cindy; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sister, Eva Jane "Jannie" Horner; special friends, Thomas Laster, and Clay Bibbins; and special caregivers, Heather Bibbins, and Christy Helton.
The family would like to extend a very grateful thank you to the special people of Amedisys Hospice; Callie, Desrae, Garland, Carol, and several others.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Bob Bentley officiating. The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., in McKinney Chapel Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your charity of choice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
