Rogersville, TN (37857)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.