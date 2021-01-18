Rita Lawson

Rita Louise Lawson, age 74, of Rogersville, passed away on January 16, 2021 from as a result of a brief illness.
Rita was born to Raymond and Mary Matthews on March 11, 1946. She was a hairdresser for many years and owned Rita's Beauty Shop. Rita was always generous, caring, and had the biggest heart. She loved all her family and friends very much.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Herschell Lawson; brother, Virgil Matthews; and niece, Carolyn Ledbetter.
She is survived by her son, David (Monique) Duncan of Rogersville; sister, Reba Wilson of St. Louis; brothers, Stergil Matthews, L.C. Matthews, and Cecil Matthews; great-grandsons, Ryan Lawson and Michael Suther; and nieces, nephews, and a host of dear friends.
The family of Rita wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the doctors and nurses of Bristol Regional Medical Center for all the care they had shown to her.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 in McKinney Cemetery with Floyd Ward officiating. Anyone wishing to attend the service is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
