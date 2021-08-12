ROGERSVILLE — Some Rogersville leaders believe a November election day will greatly improve low voter turnout for the BMA’s Saturday stand-alone city elections.
On Tuesday the Board of Mayor and Aldermen asked City Attorney William Phillips to investigate the legalities of changing the BMA’s election day, and report his findings back to the board.
One hurdle would be changing the the city charter.
This past June 5 Rogersville elected it mayor and six aldermen with 16 percent voter turnout Only 425 of the city’s 2,549 registered voters cast a ballot.
The Nov. 3, 2020 Election Day, which had elections in every Hawkins County city, saw overall county voter turnout at 46.5 percent.
The BMA’s Saturday Election Day can’t take all the same for voter turnout because it was preceded by two weeks of early voting.
Alderman Mark DeWitte noted, however, that every other Hawkins County municipality has moved its stand-alone elections to coincide with state and federal general elections on the first Tuesday in November.
Even the Rogersville City School’s Board of Education changed its elections days to November, with staggered terms for its five members.
DeWitte said he has been approached by members of the Hawkins County Election Commission, as well as local residents, who are concerned abut low voter turnout.
On Tuesday he requested cost figures from the Election Commission for holding the stand alone election, and those numbers should be available by the time this issue comes before the board again.
“We’re spending additional money to have our own election,” DeWitte told the board. “All I’ve got to justify that we’re having our own election is, that’s the way it’s always been done. That’s not a good reason in my mind.”
DeWitte would also like to investigate the possibility of staggering the BMA’s terms with half the board members being elected every two years, “so we don’t turn the whole board over at once.”
“It’s never happened,” DeWitte said. “I don’t anticipate it would. But that would prevent someone from coming in and saying we’re going to completely turn the board over. We need somebody to carry on from he previous board.”
Alderman Todd Biggs, who previously served 12 years on the RCS BOE, said the agrees with both the November election day and the staggered terms, which the school board adopted while he was a member.
“You’ve got your city school board that’s already on that ballot,” Biggs said. “During the (June) election I had numerous citizens come up and ask specifically about that (November) election. I didn’t see any reason why we couldn’t.”
Mayor Jim Sells said he isn’t opposed to studying the November election option, although he see an advantage to the stand alone elections as well.
Sells said it gives local voters an opportunity to focus solely on their city candidates without the distraction of county, state and federal issues.
Vice Mayor Brian Hartness said he isn’t opposed to the study, altho the shares the mayor’s opinion on the advantage of Saturday elections.
“In the past it’s been wonderful that the people have had an opportunity to come in on that Saturday and see exactly who their candidates are that want to represent their city,” Hartness said. “You focus just on those folks, and I think that’s pretty important.”
Alderman Brock Gladson said the change is worth investigating.
“The more information you have, the better decision you can make,” Gladson said.
Alderman Eloise Edwards described the low voter turnout for the city election as “kind of disgusting”.
Barring any changes the Rogersville BMA’s next election would be the first Saturday in 2025, with the mayor and all six aldermen on the ballot.