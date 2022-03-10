Hawkins County Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony is scheduled for March 29 at 11 a.m. in downtown Rogersville in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse.
The Vietnam Veterans of our four Veteran Organizations of Hawkins County are hosting a Recognition and Honor service for all of the Vietnam Veterans in our area. We invite all Vietnam Veterans and members of our Community and our City and County Officials to this Service.
A special Ceremony will Honor the 20 Vietnam Veterans of Hawkins County that paid the Ultimate Sacrifice during the Vietnam War.
The family members of the 20 Vietnam Veterans that paid the supreme sacrifice for our Country and Hawkins County are encouraged to come out to the service.
A family member will be presented a Certificate, a Vietnam War lapel Pin and other items to Recognize and Honor their Family member. We will meet on the lawn of the Courthouse at the War Memorial.
We will read their name and a family member or Veteran will place a Flag at the Memorial in their honor. Anyone that need’s a chair please bring one, there will not be any chairs available to use.
I need a family member to call me and verify that someone will be at this service to accept the Certificate and Pin. From the names listed below.
Please confirm by March 22 the name of the family member attending by calling Dennis Elkins at 423-235-1165 or 423-272 6843.
The event is hosted by Hawkins County American Legion Post 21, Joseph Rogers VFW Post #9543, Church Hill VFW Post #9754, and Bulls Gap VFW Post #9683.
Hawkins County’s fallen Vietnam Vets
PFC DON E. ALLEY, PFC THOMAS D. BERNARD, SP-4 ELGIE G. HANNA, CPL JIMMY L. HENRY, SP-4 HERBERT D. HORNER, SGT FREDDIE D. FORD, SP-4 CONLEY A. BRADSHAW, PFC THOMAS A. LAWSON, 2nd LT RANDALL D. YEARY, S/SGT ROY M. BROOKS, 2nd LT ROBERT G. PRICE, LT JOHN W. WILSON, PFC GARY M. CARTER, SGT JAMES P. RICHARDS, S/SGT DAVID P. SPEARS, SP-4 GALE V. CRAWFORD, CPL THOMAS G. RICHMOND, SGT LUTHER V. GILREATH, SGT BILLY R. COURTNEY, and PFC GARY S. ROWLETT.
In case of bad weather we will move the Recognition and Honor service to the American Legion Post 21.
Vietnam Vet Recognition Day schedule
MARCH 29, 2022 11:00 a.m.
Hawkins County Courthouse Main St. Town Square
Welcome by Dennis Elkins American Legion Post # 21 Commander.
Prayer by Rev. Tecky Hicks
Posting of the Colors and lowering of the Flag to half-staff.
James Vaughn, Commander Church Hill VFW Post #9754: “Hand Salute” during lowering of the Flag to half-staff.
National Anthem by Charlotte Snyder.
Pledge of Allegiance by David Evans: Commander VFW Post #9543.
Guest Speaker Daryl Brady: District Director for 1st District Congresswoman Harshbarger.
Reading Names on Memorial: Tecky Hicks, American Legion Post #21.
Placing Flags at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial by Family Members, and Veterans.
Presenting a Purple Heart Pin to a Family Member.
Rifle Salute byHawkins County Color Guard.
Taps by Darryl McPheron, previous Tn. State VFW Commander.