America’s Founding Fathers are a group of men who structured the government of the United States during the revolutionary period.
Their work, which includes authoring founding documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights, has shaped the world. Here are brief biographies of each of the Founding Fathers who also held the highest office in the land.
John Adams
John Adams (1735-1826), a Massachusetts native, served in the First Continental Congress and helped draft the Declaration of Independence. He was the first vice president and second president of the United States. Elected as a Federalist, Adams saw the young country through a war between the French and the British.
Thomas Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) was the primary drafter of the Declaration of Independence. He also served as the United States’ first secretary of state and the second vice president and the third president. During his presidency, the negotiated the Louisiana Purchase, doubling the size of the United States. He served a second term, seeing the nation through the war between Napoleonic France and Great Britain.
James Madison
James Madison (1751-1836) wrote the first drafts of the U.S. Constitution, co-wrote “The Federalist Papers” and sponsored the Bill of Rights. He won the 1808 presidential election with nearly 70% of the electoral votes. The War of 1812 would dominate both his presidential terms. During that conflict, the British invaded the United States, burning both the White House and the U.S. Capitol building. The war ended in 1815 with the Treaty of Ghent.
George Washington
George Washington (1732-1799) served as commander-in-chief of the colonial armies during the Revolutionary War and was the first president of the United States. The Virginia native and slaveholder was the only president in American history to be elected by unanimous approval of the Electoral college. His term set the tone for future presidencies, down to his preferred term of address, Mr. President. Washington strongly believed in and tried to project the image of the selfless public servant, even initially turning down his salary.
Washington served two terms as president. He personally lead troops into battle during the Whiskey Rebellion (1792) and pursued neutrality during yet another war between the British and the French, sending John Jay to negotiate the Jay Treaty in 1794, which brought peace with Britain and cleared up issues from the Revolutionary War, including establishing a clear boundary between the U.S. and Canada.