Church Hill splash pad water recycling tank to arrive in September

Church Hill’s splash pad is set to open for its second season on Memorial Day weekend, which is May 28-30.
It will also receive a new water recycling tank in September.
The Church Hill BMA voted in April to purchase the $109,225 tank with federal grant money, and, in May, they accepted the $66,038 bid from Vortex Aquatic Structures International to install the tank. This same company designed and installed the original splash pad.
This way, the water can be stored in the tank, then filtered and recycled within the splash pad instead of continually pulling from city water. High water bills prompted the BMA to purchase the tank.
“The water bills we got hit with last year (from the splash pad) were phenomenal,” Deal told the board in April. “We have no choice. We probably should have [purchased] it right out of the gate, but we didn’t do that.”
He noted that the water bills to run the splash pad during the 2021 season averaged around $15,000 per month.
“When we first put in the splash pad, we were allowed to dump [excess water] into the river,” he said. “Now they require us to test it. That makes this [purchase] better too because we can’t be sitting over there testing all day.”
By purchasing the tank, the city will only have to test the water one time this year.
The splash pad is located inside A.S. Derrick park at 716 Ordinance Drive.
The city pool is also set to open on Memorial Day weekend, but the children’s pool portion has a leak that needs repaired. However, Deal told the board in May that the children’s pool is tentatively set to open as long as the leak does not get worse.
BMA writes off bad sewer debt
The BMA also voted unanimously to write off $18,996 worth of citizen debt to the sewer department as “bad debt.”
Deal told the board that this move was recommended by the CMFO (certified municipal finance officer).
“We’re never going to collect this money, so the CMFO thinks we need to get that off our books and move forward,” he said. “A lot of these people aren’t even in the city anymore. I know it’s a lot of money, but it is what it is.”
Carter-Trent funeral home to add crematoriumIn other news, the BMA voted to amend the definition of ‘funeral home’ within the municipal zoning ordinance so that Carter-Trent funeral home can add a crematorium.
“We thought we had voted on that years ago, but we couldn’t find it anywhere,” Deal said.
Alderman Kathy Christian noted that many crematoriums have recently started offering pet cremation. As it currently stands, the ordinance specifies that the crematory services will be offered for humans, so Christian asked whether the board should amend it to allow for pet cremation.
The ordinance passed on first reading, and Alderman Keith Gibson noted that the board will check with representatives of Carter-Trent funeral home between readings to see if they want this change to be made in the ordinance.
If they so choose, the ordinance can be amended to allow for pet cremation before it comes before the BMA for a second vote in June.