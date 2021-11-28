How are you all? Are you enjoying this beautiful weather? It has been a breathtaking Fall. Sometimes the beauty just stuns me and I say out loud, “Thank You God!”
Right now, I’m sitting in my cabin living room looking at the astonishing bluff view. It helps that I am listening to Michael Bublé classics. Who is prettier? The bluff or Michael Bublé? It’s a toss-up.
Well, the weekend before lasts my daughter came home for the weekend. We had a wonderful family time.
I made all of her favorite Mama foods like roast beef and homemade apple pie. We sat in front of the fireplace just as cozy as bugs in a rug. At the end of the weekend, she was meeting her new boyfriend to go hiking with. She wanted me to meet him.
As we drove up to his truck, he turned to smile at us. He was beautiful. I mean, he just bowls someone over with his smile. We got out of the car and he came over to impress the Mama.
Now, my daughter has always dated gorgeous and sweet men. They’ve all wanted to marry her, but she’s picky. Which is a good thing. But this guy is kind and was highly respectful.
I was so taken aback I began to say really silly stuff. I said, “you’ve got really beautiful teeth.” My daughter looked at me and her mouth dropped open. Sometimes even I shock my daughter, and I’m pretty known for saying whatever.
I tried to fix it, oh no, “Well, people that have nice teeth come from families where they had good nutrition.” (I am a big proponent of excellent nutrition for children). He was very confident and said, “I did, my parents were very concerned about our nutrition.”
Meanwhile my daughter is still looking at me like I’ve lost my mind. I said a few other off the wall things, but I think I’ve blocked them out. I invited him to come with my daughter to our next family dinner. He hugged me twice, he was really trying to make an impression on me, he’s already in love with my daughter.
So Y’all, I’m still out in the big, wide world saying most anything. If you pray, please do so. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.