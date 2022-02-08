A man who reportedly stole a shotgun and a pound of ginsengs during a 2020 burglary, but returned the shotgun after pointing it at the property owner’s daughter, was sentenced Friday to eight years.
Brandon Justin Crabtree, 30, 1043 Overhill Dr., Rogersville pleaded guilty Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court to aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft and two counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver.
He was sentenced by Judge John Dugger to eight years with an 85 percent release eligibility, $4,750 in fines, and $800 in restitution to the owner of the ginseng.
The robbery, burglary and theft charges stem from a burglary that occurred on Aug. 18, 2020 at a residence on Stanley Valley Road near Rogersville.
The daughter of the property owner told the HCSO she had pulled into her father’s driveway and was walking up to the residence when a male later identified as Crabtree tried to come out the front door.
The daughter told the HCSO she pushed the door shut, preventing Crabtree for leaving. Crabtree then reportedly pointed a shotgun he’d taken from inside the residence at the daughter, threatening to shoot her if she didn’t move.
The daughter went in, shut and locked the door, after which Crabtree tried to return the shotgun by putting it back through an open window. The daughter reportedly told him to lay it on the porch.
The property owner later stated that the only thing missing was a bag containing about a pound of ginseng valued at $800. Crabtree was arrested and charged with the robbery, burglary and theft in April of 2021, and has been in jail since that time.
The only other guilty plea heard Friday by Dugger was Christopher Monroe Buchman, 39, 428 Early Branch Rd., Rogersville, who was sentenced to six years with 30 percent release eligibility and fined $700 for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Judge Dugger agreed that Buchman can be released on probation on the condition that he completes a long term drug rehab program.