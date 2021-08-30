According to the National Weather Service in Morristown, Hawkins County and Kingsport are in the path of an area with the potential for major flooding a few tornadoes.
The NWS reports that remnants of Tropical Storm Ida will approach the region and begin impacting the area late Monday night into Tuesday.
Breezy conditions along with widespread rainfall will persist throughout the day Tuesday before the system exits the region to the northeast Wednesday evening.
Conditions will become drier along with seasonally mild temperatures for the remainder of the work week.
Motorists are reminded to "Turn around, don't drown" when approaching a flooded roadway.