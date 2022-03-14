The March 8, 2022 meeting of the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting as the Rogersville Water Commission was one of the longest meetings in the past 3 years. Lasted 7 minutes.
Approximately six minutes of the meeting was about discussing the required Municipal training requirements for all members. Board comments: “Again??”, “maybe we can have our lawyer look at this.”, “I’ll try to stay awake this time.”, “When??”, “Why??”
The purpose of training is to teach and for you to learn. No more comments like: “I didn’t know about this until I received the letter from the state.”, “We didn’t want to raise rates, but the state told us to”… And the classic comment, (from a previous board member), that I remember after the last completed training, was along the lines of: “I didn’t realize all the stuff we had to know and were responsible for.” And the response was given by a certain individual: “It’s not your responsibility. That is why you hire engineers…”
There was some further informal discussion after the completion of this “Water Commission” meeting about combining the “Water Commission” meeting with the Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting in order to not have to wait a long time in between meetings. I heard a comment about how the BMA meeting is scheduled in the town’s charter and that the charter would have to be change. Not in the charter. However, the establishment of the separate Water Commission is in the charter, but it was determined that no change other than a local resolution was required to dissolve the Water Commission and have the BMA take over.
No monthly financial report was given or has been given in the past couple years even tho, during the time of previous financial irregularities, there had been monthly financial reports given at every meeting which were approved each month. Why the change?
And no mention of the upcoming Water Wastewater Financing Board and the financial reporting requirements for the “Water Commission”.
I also noticed a new sign at the front door of city hall along the lines of: “No audio or video taping allowed unless approved by the town administrators”. Who are the town administrators and where/when did this new policy originate?
Tim Carwile, Rogersville