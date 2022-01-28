The Hawkins County Commission voted Monday to preserve its $1.6 million “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settmlent until a group of Northeast Tennessee judges are ready to move forward with a”residential recovery court” treatment center.
Commissioner Jeff Barrett presented a resolution during Monday’s Hawkins County Commission meeting agreeing to collaborate with other Northeast Tennessee county officials via workshops and discussion about opioid treatment.
Several judges attended Monday’s county commission meeting in support of a regional treatment center plan. That plan was presented to the commission by First Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street from Elizabethton.
Street told the commission the proposal is to pool Baby Doe opioid settlement money from across the region to create a long term treatment center that prevents recovering addicts who have recently cleaned up in rehab from returning to the environment where they keep relapsing.
It would operate similar to a Recovery Court, albeit with the addition of a residency which would offer in house counseling, and training in life skills and job skills.
Although Hawkins County has a misdemeanor Recovery Court through Judge Todd Ross’s Sessions Court, this program would be operated for felony defendants in criminal courts.
What we’re doing is not working
Although opioids are still a problem, the region is currently experiencing a meth epidemic that by far eclipses anything that law enforcement and the court system have experienced in the past.
“Judge Rice and I in the First District, last year we closed almost 6,000 charges against defendants,” Street said. “Judge Dugger and Judge Pearson do a similar amount in the Third District, Judge Goodwin does in the 2nd District. …About 85 percent of those cases that we’re seeing in court have to do with drug addiction, whether it be opioids, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana — whatever it may be.”
Aside from dealing and possession, drugs are also creating criminal activity including robberies, assaults, burglaries, all to fuel the drug addiction, Street noted.
According to Street, Criminal Court defendants fall into one of four categories. There are people who were in the wrong place at the wrong time who made a bad choice; there are people who have mental health problems; there are people who would otherwise be good citizens if they weren’t addicted to drugs or alcohol; and the fourth category is people who are “just damn mean”.
“That fourth category … that’s who should be in those jail cells,” Street said. “The problem you get with addiction is that people are so addicted to these drugs, they commit so many crimes to fuel those addictions, they start looking like somebody in category four. We put them in jail as long as the law will allow us and they get out — and as Judge Goodwin says — they go right back to their same playmates, right back on their same playground, and they come right back in here.”
Street noted that Carter County has had 52,000 residents for the past 73 years, but in the 30 years he’s been practicing law the jail has tripled in size due to drugs. Street added, “We’ve got to do something different than a revolving door. What we’re doing is not working.”
”They’re receiving help every single day”
In November Hawkins County received a check for more than $1.67 million which was the county’s share of the opioid lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals.
That 2017 state lawsuit was filed against three prescription narcotics manufacturers by Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings at the behest of Northeast Tennessee Attorneys Generals Barry Staubus (Sullivan County), Tony Clark (Washington County) and Dan Armstrong, who represents Hawkins, Hamblen, Greene and Hancock counties.
The lawsuit was filed under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act, which states babies harmed by their mother’s opioid use may sue for damages caused by the use of illegal opioids if there is clear and convincing evidence that the drug companies knowingly facilitated the distribution of opioids in the illegal drug market.
Street said he is asking counties across Northeast Tennessee to save their Baby Doe settlement money for creation of a regional residential recovery court model.
“I’m talking about an honest to goodness 12-18 month program where they’re in-patient and they’re receiving help every single day,” Street said. “About mid-last year we found out in Carter County there’s a prison — a work camp with 185 beds. The State of Tennessee, despite putting a $100,000 roof on it last year, decided to shutter that building. It’s in pristine condition. It’s the exact setup that we need for residential recovery.”
Street added, “We feel good about the State of Tennessee going to transfer that, and lease it to a board we are going to set up, for $1 per year to let us try to run a residential recovery center.”
Street emphasized that this will not be a medication assisted facility using Methadone or Suboxone. The only “drug” patients would receive is a medication that causes them to become ill if they use drugs or alcohol while they’re in treatment.
Joining Street at Monday’s commission meeting were fellow District 1 Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice; District 2 Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin; District 3 Criminal Court Judge John Dugger; and District 3 Circuit judges William Phillips, Beth Boniface, and Alex Pearson.
Commissioner Mike Herrell made a motion to amend Barrett’s resolution to set aside Hawkins County’s Baby Doe money until the judges return with their proposal for the regional residential recovery court. Herrell’s motion was approved 19-0.
A video of Street’s presentation to the commission can be seen in the online version of this artile at www.therogersvillereview.com