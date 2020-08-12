SNEEDVILLE — Dwight Johnson, age 68, of Sneedville, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at home.
He was saved at an early age at Friendliest Chapel Church. Dwight was known as “Grease Monkey” for his love of mechanic work.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Benia Mae Johnson, and sister, Brenda Sue.
He is survived by daughters, Kay (Tobie) Trent, Christy (Darrell) Robinson, Jacqueline (Chris) Ridley, and Valerie Herron; sons, Jerome (Sherry) Johnson, Kelly (Ann) Johnson, Scottie King, and Greg King; grandchildren, Adam (Brandy) Trent, Josh (Colleen) Trent, Austin (Faith) Johnson, Justin (Brittany) Johnson, Nathan, Lorrie, Anton, Braxton, Irish, Brayden, and Logan; great-grandchildren, Kali Mae, Adyson, Charlee, Blake, and two more on the way; brother, Gleason (Janice) Johnson; and sister, Trish Lucas.
He had several friends. A special thank you to Jenny Roark at Suncrest Hospice, as well as, Hancock Home Health.
The family received friends on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home with special music provided by Alonzo Collins and Family. The funeral service was held on Monday, August 10, 2020, with Rev. Alonzo Collins and Rev. Jim Seal officiating. The burial followed in Carroll Cemetery.