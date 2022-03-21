A Surgoinsville man who was already wanted on felony charges in Kingsport and Virginia will face several new felony charges in Church Hill and Mount Carmel stemming from a high speed pursuit Thursday afternoon.
Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday the Church Hill Police Department identified Lance Edward Stapleton driving a 2007 Ford expedition.
Police knew Stapleton, 36, 132 Forest View Drive, Surgoinsville, was wanted by the Kingsport Police Department on charges including burglary, theft over $60,000, identity theft, and violation of probation.
The CHPD reportedly attempted a traffic stop on the Ford Expedition in the parking lot of the Food City store.
Stapleton reportedly fled the traffic stop and turned east onto Highway 11-W toward Mount Carmel.
MCPD Detective Hunter Jones stated in his report that he and Officer Austin West attempted to intercept the Expedition at the Hammond Avenue intersection “to deploy stop sticks in an effort to bring the pursuit to an end”.
“I observed the suspect vehicle traveling in excess of 100 mph in a posted 55 mph zone East on Highway 11W,” Jones said. “The vehicle failed to stop. The vehicle then swerved into the emergency lane and came very close to striking numerous vehicles that were stopped at the red light.”
Jones added, “As Officer West and I deployed our Stop Sticks the suspect vehicle nearly struck both officers. At that time, I was in fear of being struck by Mr. Stapleton due to his erratic and reckless driving. I was able to successfully strike Mr. Stapleton’s front left tire with the Stop Stick device.”
Stapleton continued east at an extremely high rate of speed and without any concern for the safety of the general motoring public, Jones reported.
Jones said he was not able to catch up to the suspect vehicle but continued on Netherland Inn Road.
Hawkins County Central Dispatch then notified Jones that the suspect vehicle had crashed on Big Elm Road.
“I then located the vehicle and began searching for the suspect,” Jones said. “The suspect had fled the scene on foot and was not able to be located.”
Stapleton was located later Thursday evening by Kingsport police as a passenger in a vehicle traveling on I-26, and was being held in the Kingsport City Jail. At the time of his arrest Stapleton was allegedly in possession of 15 grams of meth
The CHPD and MCPD have issued warrants against Stapleton for felony evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license secnd offense and crossng a highway divider.
Aside from the Kingsport warrants Stapleton was also wanted on multiple charges in Scott County, Va., Washington County, Va., and Bristol, Va.