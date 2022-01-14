A Rogersville man who allegedly fled a speeding traffic stop early Sunday morning on W. Main Street in Rogersville led police on a high speed pursuit, hitting 70 mph on residential streets in the city, and 130 mph on Highway 11-W.
According to police, Christopher Isaac Weston blew at least 19 stop signs and three red lights.
Weston, 35, 435 E. Main Street, Rogersville, reportedly led police through the city and into the western outskirts; back into the city and into the southern outskirts; and then back into the city and into the northern outskirts where he crashed on Caney Creek Road.
RPD Officer Josh Byrd stated in his report that around 5 a.m. Sunday he was patrolling W. Main Street when he observed an oncoming 2018 Chevy Equinox traveling 48 mph in a 20 mph zone.
Byrd reported that when he turned around to conduct a traffic stop he observed the vehicle turn onto John Street at a high rate of speed.
From there the pursuit led to Brummitt Street, Holston Street, and Stanifer Street where Byrd reported the vehicle reaching 70 mph. From there the pursuit led to Hasson Street and Spring Street where again Weston hit 70 mph before turning onto Boyd Street and W. Kyle Street.
Then it was back onto Hasson Street and then to 11-W where Weston turned west, hitting 130 mph as he drove out of the city.
Weston eventually turned onto Marble Hall Road, came back out onto 11-W and headed east back into Rogersville, exiting onto W. Main Street. Again Weston led police through several residential streets, eventually heading south on Guntown Road and McKinney Chapel Road out of the city.
Eventually Weston doubled back again along Tuggle Hill Road and onto Broadway Street. Then more residential streets inside the city before heading east on Main Street and turning north on Rt. 70N.
When Weston attempted to turn left onto Caney Creek Road he lost control and traveled over a large embankment, where he was arrested.
Weston was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including felony evading arrest, speeding, 19 counts of stop sign violation, three red light violations, no insurance, driving on a revoked license, registration violation and seatbelt violation.
He was ordered held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 24.