Ronda Christene Trent Roberts, age 75, of Sneedville, Tn., passed away September 12, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a member of Trent Valley Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald & Roxie Trent; daughter, Elizabeth “Beth Ann” Roberts and sisters, Linda “Sue” Seal & Gertie Johnson
She is survived by; Her husband of 55 years; Carson Roberts
Daughter; Melissa “Missy” Roberts (Rodney Jones)
Grandchildren; McKynzie Roberts, Olivia Seals & Mark Seals
Brother; Jim (Judi) Trent
Sisters; Mildred (Gary) Marion, Glenda Polly (Darrell) Ramsey & Marlene (Jeard) KInsler
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Rev. Darrell Ramsey & Rev. Tom Wells officiating
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Seals, Kevin Marion, Kenny Marion, Ethan Ramsey, Camaron Kinsler & Roger Seals
McNeil Funeral Home is in Sneedville in charge of arrangements.