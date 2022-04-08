Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County Mayor?
After I retired from TRW, my dream was to become Hawkins Mayor and use my passion, skills, experiences, and love for the people in Hawkins County, to work for the people to help make Hawkins County a better place to live. I am a lifelong Hawkins County resident. My wife Linda and I have been blessed with five children and eight grandchildren. My goal is to be a strong leader who listens to the needs of the people of Hawkins County, and I will strive to make you proud. Our desire is for our family and yours to live, work, and thrive in this great county.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
My qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management from Tusculum University, an Industrial Engineering Degree from Walter’s State Community College, as well as a technical manufacturing certification.
I have vast work experience as a people leader and as a budget manager during my years of management at TRW here in Rogersville. I am currently working as an instructor for Walter’s State’s Engineering Department. I have owned and operated a small business in Rogersville, TN for over 40 years. Kelly’s Heroes Isshinryu Karate school has been a privilege of mine and a way to stay connected to and engage with the community on a personal level. This organization helps provide life skills, encouragement, and leadership to those who join and commit. As your next mayor, I will commit to using my life skills and leadership to steer this county in the right direction.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
I would lead by example, set goals that are achievable through hard work. Traveling the county, the number one thing I hear most is the county roads. I will work with the Road Superintentant to help improve the condition of the roads. Jobs has to be one of the top priorities (will take the longest). We have new residence that will need jobs. We are loosing TRW which will affect the revenue in our county. I would budget efficiency and eliminate waste by “spending smart”. The mayor is responsible for being a good steward of the funds received for the people.
I want to be a part of developing a plan to clean-up the county roads. That is important when new developer come to look at our county (first impression). Listen to and support the needs of our First Responders — Police (City and County), Fireman, and the Rescue Squad & EMT. If elected mayor, I would want a prioritized list of the needs of each. I would work diligently to ensure that our schools have all the resources needed to maintain a safe and high-quality educational environment. I would encourage decision making based on facts acting in the best interest of our community. I would be active in seeking grants for the county. If elected mayor, I will work for the people.
If elected, at the end of my first term I want to see improvement in all goals set, and know the people know I care for them and we have worked together to make Hawkins County a better place to live.
Why are you the best and most qualified candidate for this office?
I have worked as a people manager, developed budgets, and created a team environment to make decision. I know how important it is to work for the people not the people work for me. I have the confidence to standup for you the people with no hidden agenda.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
If I become mayor, I would like to see the people be more involved in the decision making process. I will have an “Open Door Policy”, listen to your concerns and give feedback. The mayor works for people.
It would be my great privilege to serve the people of Hawkins County by becoming your next Mayor. My leadership, management, budget experience, and education; along with my passions for the wellbeing and success of this beautiful County are just some of the qualities that position me to be the right person to lead this county. I promise to listen, lead, and always work in the best interest of our community. Please consider me as your next Mayor.