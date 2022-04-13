The Cherokee Lake Users Association (CLUA) partnered with the communities ‘Chelaque Estates’ and ‘Legacy Bay’ along with the Sierra Club/Care Net for a Cherokee Lake shoreline litter clean-up in Hawkins County this past month.
In total these 3 groups had 60 volunteers to pick up over 200 bags of trash and 37 tires from the Cherokee shorelines, including islands.
These groups usually work twice a year for the spring and fall cleanups and also provide trash bags and litter pickers for clean-ups throughout the year. In addition to help keeping Cherokee clean, they have a nice time working together to make an immediate difference.
David Toll the CLUA representative in Hawkins County said they have actively been leading and partnering with groups for Cherokee Lake cleanups for almost 30 years. Their primary sponsor and partner is the Tennessee Valley Association (TVA).
Toll noted that CLUA and TVA really hopes to partner with more groups such as local communities, marina groups, or any group that is concerned and wants to help keep Cherokee beautiful. Currently CLUA and TVA partners with about 15 groups across Cherokee Lake on shore line litter clean-ups.
Toll says the shoreline litter including on the islands has been a long-term problem for Cherokee since it was dammed. Currently there remains an urgent need to pick-up more Cherokee shoreline litter before the spring time water further rises to full pool.
This increase in water levels will move the litter from the shores back in to water and further moved making litter pick up that much harder. Hence there is a crucial need now for more volunteers to help with the clean-ups. To volunteer please contact CLUA by email cherokeelakeusers@gmail.com or call 631-495-0031.
CLUA can work with most any individual or organization to help with providing trash bags, pickers, give safety talks, provide waivers, and snacks. For people with boats will help even more accessing difficult to access shore lines. Please help keep and improve Lake Cherokee’s beauty.