Rogersville will use a newly awarded $150,000 state Facade Grant to help several downtown businesses improve their exterior appearance, including the historic Hale Springs Inn.
Last week Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced that Rogersville was among 14 communities to share $1.85 million in Downtown Improvement Grants.
Rogersville Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker said she was afraid Rogersville wouldn’t receive a grant this year because it already received a similar grant in 2018.
“Three years ago when we applied there were 10 applicants, and this time 46 applied,” Barker said. “When they called and told me we’d gotten it, you talk about excited. We can do a lot downtown with that money
Barker said she will be taking applications from downtown business owners, and then put a committee together to score each application based on criteria set out in the grant to determine the recipients.
One applicant that is most likely to be accepted is the Hale Springs Inn which needs some pointing work done to the front brick facade, as well as restoration of the front entrance portico.
As of last Friday there had been six applications from downtown Rogersville businesses for this new grant funding.
“We have to be as fair as we can to everybody who has a need,” Barker said. “The reason the Hale Springs Inn would be heavily considered is that the condition that it’s in now is doing damage to the front of the building. That will be one that will get a heavy consideration.”
One of the requirements of the grant is that the recipient has to show that they’re using the money to preserve existing jobs or create new jobs. The grant funding can only be used for exterior facades.
The grant funding won’t be available until January. Downtown Rogersville businesses can still send their applications for part of the Facade grant to Barker at the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce.
The improvements they’re asking for would also have to be approved and receive a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Historic Zoning Committee.
“Then they will have to sell us on why they are a viable candidate for the grant,” Barker said.
The businesses would be required to contribute a 25 percent match. If they sell their building within five years they’d have to pay the grant money back to the state.
Barker added, “It’s the Main Street Project encompassing the Historic District that is eligible for the grant funding, so we’ve had several historic building owners who need help with their buildings, so we’ll take that not consideration too.”
Rogersville’s 2018 facade grant benefitted The Loft yoga studio with new windows; the Hale Springs Inn with new guttering; the front of Mountain Star Mall; and St. Marks Presbyterian Church which received a complete exterior restoration utilizing multiple grants.
Aside from Rogersville, the only other NE Tennessee community to receive a Facade Grant is Elizabethton which receives $150,000.
For more information about the new Facade Grant or to receive an application call Barker at (423) 272-2186.