We typically think of the holiday season as a time for special gatherings with family and dear friends.
As much as we cherish these times, we still may find that there is an ache in our hearts when someone close to us cannot be there physically to share in the joy.
The congregation of Rogersville First United Methodist Church understands this sorrow and will be offering a worship service designed to bring comfort and warmth to those who may be grieving during this season.
The Longest Night service at Rogersville First United Methodist Church is a quiet service that is offered to all those who seek peace during difficult times.
Dec. 21, the winter solstice, is the shortest day of the year, which means that it is also the longest night of the year. For many, the winter solstice feels heavy, and for many, the Christmas season feels heavy. People all around us are celebrating, but many of us feel the darkness of the long nights of winter in our souls. We may feel alone and alienated.
The quiet service includes moments of prayer, reflection and music.
The Christmas season centers on the celebration of Christ’s birth, but it can also be a reminder of loss and loneliness. Difficult times in life, such as the death of a loved one, divorce, loss of a job or home, and other situations can make it hard for us to shake off the darkness.
The congregation of Rogersville First UMC wants to make sure that anyone who is experiencing loss and heartbreak knows there is a place where they can come and be surrounded by love and peace.
Those who are dealing with a loss or going through these painful times may feel they are going through the longest days and nights of their lives. Even though it may seem darkest in that moment, on the other side can be found hope for new beginnings.
The winter solstice is also a turning point. After tonight, the nights begin to get shorter, and the days get longer. More light comes into our lives. This service is designed to be a time for people to feel the presence and love of God and the love of the people around them. It is a time to be honest. It is a safe place to just feel what you feel. This service is designed with times of quiet and times of instrumental music and low-key opportunities to participate by lighting candles.” Everyone is welcome, and there is no dress code.
For anyone needing extra comfort and peace during your longest hours, please feel free to join Reverend Ruth and the people of Rogersville First United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7:00 p.m., at 110 Colonial Road, Rogersville TN, 37857.