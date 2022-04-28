Nurses are wholly committed to patient care, not just by their job description, but by the ethical standards of their practice.
It’s difficult, though, when caring for patients also puts them in danger, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I vividly remember the fear that banded my co-workers and myself together and a sense of uncertainty that was felt throughout the medical center,” Rachel Bresilla at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center told Harvard University. “The unknown was frightening, but the urgency the pandemic placed on health care workers all over the world didn’t allow us to sit in that fear or uncertainty for too long. … The year 2020 undoubtedly marked us all in a unique, defining way. For me, it’s the year I silenced fear, rose to the challenge, persevered, and embodied the year of the nurse.”
Still, two years after COVID-19’s first appearance, nurses are struggling to balance their own well-being with that of their patients. Words like compassion fatigue are starting to pop up, and more and more nurses are leaving the profession after a two-year battle with coronavirus.
Two-thirds of nurses surveyed by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses said their pandemic experiences have them considering a career change. Nearly a quarter — 21% — of nurses polled by the American Nurses Foundation said they planned to resign within the next six months while another 29% said they might.
This is on top of an already historic shortage in nurses. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the number of registered nurses needed will climb steadily, with a projected 175,900 openings for RNs every year through 2029. And that was before the pandemic, when a crush of over-65 patients was the industry’s biggest worry.
“The hospital where I work part-time as a direct-care ICU nurse hired many travelers and/or agency staff,” Heather Josey Thomas told the University of St. Augustine for Health Services. “They also offered a huge COVID differential, essentially doubling everyone’s hourly salary, but eventually, even that couldn’t entice people to come in to work extra shifts because we were just so tired.”