Walters State Community College has released the Summer Dean and President' Lists.
These students on the Dean's List achieved a 3.5-3.99 grade point average while carrying at least 12 college credit hours.
Students on the President's List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying at least 12 semester hours.
Students in the Review's readership area include:
Dean's List:
GREENE COUNTY: Silvia Dennice Flores Moncada, Jon Luke Marsh Myers and Elizabeth Ann Trent, all of Greeneville; and Jacklyn L. Clark of Mosheim.
HAMBLEN COUNTY: Corey Lee Kapnick and Roger Ortiz, both of Morristown;
And Zoe Grace Richardson of Talbott.
HAWKINS COUNTY: Logan Alan Condra of Rogersville.
SULLIVAN COUNTY: William Garrett Jones of Bluff City; Andrew Gregory Brown, Christopher Aaron Caudill, Danny Cole Davis and Dalton Tyler Henkel, all of Bristol;
Thomas Wesley Buxton, Joseph G. Page and Evan Alexander Wade of Kingsport.
WASHINGTON COUNTY: Richard Braden Fisher of Jonesborough.
President's List:
GREENE COUNTY: Preston Scott Justice and Jonathan Christopher Smelcer, both of Greeneville.
HAMBLEN COUNTY: Tanner Scott Ferrell, Leslie Ann Goins and Robert Justin Kitts of Morristown; and Brandy Lynn Legg of Russellville.
SULLIVAN COUNTY: Steven Shane Amyx of Kingsport.