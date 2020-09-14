Walters State Community College has released the Summer Dean and President' Lists.

These students on the Dean's List achieved a 3.5-3.99 grade point average while carrying at least 12 college credit hours.

Students on the President's List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying at least 12 semester hours.

Students in the Review's readership area include:

Dean's List: 

GREENE COUNTY: Silvia Dennice Flores Moncada, Jon Luke Marsh Myers and Elizabeth Ann Trent, all of Greeneville; and Jacklyn L. Clark of Mosheim.

HAMBLEN COUNTY: Corey Lee Kapnick and Roger Ortiz, both of Morristown;

And Zoe Grace Richardson of Talbott.

HAWKINS COUNTY: Logan Alan Condra of Rogersville.

SULLIVAN COUNTY: William Garrett Jones of Bluff City; Andrew Gregory Brown, Christopher Aaron Caudill, Danny Cole Davis and Dalton Tyler Henkel, all of Bristol;

Thomas Wesley Buxton, Joseph G. Page and Evan Alexander Wade of Kingsport.

WASHINGTON COUNTY: Richard Braden Fisher of Jonesborough.

President's List: 

GREENE COUNTY: Preston Scott Justice and Jonathan Christopher Smelcer, both of Greeneville.

HAMBLEN COUNTY: Tanner Scott Ferrell, Leslie Ann Goins and Robert Justin Kitts of Morristown; and Brandy Lynn Legg of Russellville.

SULLIVAN COUNTY: Steven Shane Amyx of Kingsport.

