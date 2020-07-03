SNEEDVILLE — Autumn Collins’ Modern Woodmen Club recently presented the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department with ‘care bags’ for every employee in gratitude for keeping the county safe. Club members who participated in the service project included Maelee Collins, Kelby Lamb, Brady Trent, Kylee Bailey, Kenna Bailey, Emma McFarland, Cassi Dalton, Lanie Dalton, and Jada Collins. Club members Jada Collins, Kelby Lamb, and Maelee Collins are pictured presenting Sheriff Brad Brewer with the care bags.
